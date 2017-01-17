Tuesday Forecast: Passing Showers; Mild

TODAY: Occasional showers with a few locally heavier downpours will be the rule today as a cold front slips into the region. Ahead of the front, temperatures will rise into the 70s; behind the front, temperatures will hold steady in the lower 60s.

TONIGHT: Showers gradually end through the evening, but a handful could linger past midnight. Expect lows in the lower 50s with a mostly cloudy sky.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions continue as we transition from system to system. Dry weather is expected for the most part through the day.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain and eventual thunderstorms can be expected, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could become locally severe with gusty winds and perhaps a conditional tornado threat if things can become unstable enough. One way or another, heavy rain will be a near certainty with decent potential of many areas receiving more than 1″.

FRIDAY: Rain and storms will move to the east, allowing for mostly dry and warm weather to prevail across the Mid-South.

WEEKEND: A murky pattern continues to highlight the weekend forecast with many factors at play. The overall signal is for a coastal thunderstorm complex to keep things dry for most of Saturday before rain and storms become more likely by evening in north Mississippi. Given the dynamic nature of the pattern, we will have to be on our toes for a severe threat to develop but it is much too early to speculate on any particular threat areas/levels. Unsettled weather could continue into Sunday as well.

