Tuesday Forecast: Trending Warmer; Some PM Showers

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and mild weather will highlight the forecast along with a stiff southerly breeze gusting over 30 mph at times. A few afternoon and evening showers are possible, mainly north of US 82. Highs should reach the lower 60s.

TONIGHT: We are staying mild and breezy tonight with a few showers remaining possible into the overnight. Lows should only drop into the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Well above-average warmth continues with highs soaring into the lower 70s with just a small risk of a shower each day.

WEEKEND: Some slightly drier air should be filtered in from the southeast, but the warm air goes nowhere. Expect highs to stick around in the lower 70s with little to no chance of rain.

NEXT WEEK: An ejecting disturbance from the southern Plains could ultimately send a cold front into the region late Monday into Tuesday, bringing a slightly better chance of rain or thunderstorms.

Be sure to share your weather pictures with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!