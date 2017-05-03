Tupelo Attorneys To Get Moore Money

ABERDEEN (WCBI) – A federal judge says attorney Carlos Moore must pay attorneys for representing Tupelo, its Mayor, Police Chief and Officer Tyler Cook for the fees incurred trying to get evidence in a civil suit filed by the family of Ronnie Shumpert.

Moore was sanctioned for failing to provide timely answers to a series of questions in the suit. Moore claimed he was distracted because of an ailing wife and death threats received in response to his lawsuit seeking to have the state flag removed. A federal judge today said different and denied Moore’s request to reconsider the ruling against him. In today’s decision Judge David Sanders sympathized with Moore but added his failure to answer mounted to gross negligence. The ruling did not specify the amount of money Moore will have to pay.

