TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Buffalo Park and Zoo is welcomes two new members to our Zoo family.

Topaz and Raja are proud parents to two baby tiger cubs.

Topaz the father is a 7 years old white and black Bengal tiger. Raja the mother is a 7 years old orange and black Bengal tiger.

Topaz and Raja came to The Tupelo Buffalo park and Zoo in May 2016. Raja gave birth to one white and black tiger cub and one orange and black tiger cub on May 11, 2017.

Both tiger cubs and mother are doing great.