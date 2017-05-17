Tupelo Doctor, Starkville Nurse Practitioner Implicated In Prescription Case

JACKSON (WCBI) – A Starkville nurse practitioner is facing charges for her role in a pharmaceutical diversion case.

35 year old Amanda Jones is accused of writing Adderall prescriptions to a family member who would then have them filled. Jones surrendered her license to write prescriptions earlier this month.

A Ripley nurse practitioner is also charged with prescription fraud for writing prescriptions without a license. 54 year old Brenda Shelton surrendered that license 3 years ago.

Two doctors are also caught up in the scheme but do not face criminal charges.

Tupelo physician Dr. William Bell is giving up his right to write prescriptions after drug agents accused him of writing prescriptions for Adderal and Clonazepam to family members and friends. That is a violation because those drugs fall outside his specialty as an emergency room doctor.

Dr. Dwalia South of Ripley is also giving up her write to prescribe medicine. She is accused of conspiring with Shelton to cover up the fact Shelton had been signing South’s name under Shelton’s on prescriptions.