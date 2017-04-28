Tupelo Elvis Festival Will Feature First Night Of Concerts At “The Cotton Mill”

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – There will be music for just about everyone at the upcoming Tupelo Elvis Festival.

The entertainment lineup was announced during a news conference at Cafe 212 in downtown Tupelo.

There is a new attraction this year, “Music at the Mill.” That happens June first, and takes place at the Tupelo Cotton Mill.

There will also be music in Fairpark Friday and Saturday evenings. There is a diverse mix of artists for “Music at the Mill” and the Fairpark stage for the largest festival in Tupelo.

“One thing they have in common is the energy. So every band that’s booked to play, it is not going to be something that will put you to sleep, you will want to be on your feet, enjoying music, we have soul, a rock band, pop, country, but the country we booked is exciting and fun so it will be a lively weekend of music in Tupelo for sure,” said Meredith Poole Martin, a volunteer for Tupelo Elvis Fest.

Tupelo’s Elvis Fest runs June first through the fourth. It also features the Tupelo Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition. For more information, go to our website at wcbi dot com.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-at-the-mill-tupelo-elvis-festival-tickets-33818009577.\

www.tupeloelvisfestival.com