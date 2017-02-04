Tupelo Hancock Park Peace March

TUPELO, Miss.(WCBI)—A tupelo man makes it his mission to keep Hancock Park safe for neighborhood children.

Over the last six years community organizer Mack Turner has made efforts to upgrade the park on monument drive.

He’s hoping to bring more attention to his efforts during black history month…by hosting peace walks along with other community events at the park.

At one time this was the most dangerous park in Tupelo. And, I made my mind up to try and change it. There’s less violence over here now. I’ve been in the park now for 6 years and trying to make the community safer and trying to save lives,”said Turner.

Turner was instrumental in the construction of the quarter mile trail in Hancock Park.