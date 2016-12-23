Video: Tupelo Native Rappers Give Back To The Community

TUPELO,Miss.(WCBI)—For the past month they have ruled the Billboard Top 100 but today they were just two guys from Tupelo giving back to the community.

Brothers Khalif and Aaquil Brown are back in Tupelo to play at the Bancorsouth Center. If you don’t recognize those names maybe Swae lee and Slim Jimmy sound more familiar along with their group name Rae Shroomerd.

The rappers currently have the number one song in the country called Black Beatles

Today the duo spent time at Gumtree Park giving away toys to neighborhood kids.

The giveaway is to show they have not forgotten their roots or the people who supported them when they played shows in warehouses in Tupelo before becoming millionaire selling rappers.

There are still tickets left for the groups second homecoming show.

 

Video courtesy of Jimmy Blaylock

