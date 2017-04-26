Tupelo Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police officers and a K-9 apprehend a robbery suspect.

Now, Terrick Beene is facing armed robbery and kidnapping charges.

Shortly after 12:00 am Wednesday, officers were called to the Subway on East Main Street for an armed robbery. Employees told police they’d been held at gunpoint and the store robbed.

Officers used a police K-9 to track Beene into a wooded area nearby, and took him into custody. Beene suffered minor injuries during the course of the search and arrest. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.