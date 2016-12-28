Tupelo Police Less Than A Day Away From New Building

TUPELO (WCBI) – Moving day is underway for the Tupelo Police Department and if it goes smoothly most business will take place Thursday at the new location on Front Street.

Administrative and non-emergency phone lines will be swapped mid-morning Thursday.  There is no change for emergency calls. Those still need to go to 9-1-1.   Citizens needing copies of reports or other paperwork should come to the 400 North Front Street location starting Thursday.  Allie Martin will take a look at the day the city has been looking for tonight on WCBI News

 

