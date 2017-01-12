Tupelo Police Looking for Woman in Connection with Thursday Afternoon Shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) -Police are looking for a female suspect in an afternoon shooting in a department store parking lot.

It was around 3:30 Thursday afternoon when police say a man was apparently shot in the hand by a woman.

Tupelo Police say they were responding to reports of a domestic disturbance, but when officers arrived, the suspect had already left the scene.

The injuries are not considered life threatening and police expect to release a possible description of the suspect, and more information later.