Tupelo Police Looking for Woman in Connection with Thursday Afternoon Shooting

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) -Police are looking for a female suspect in an afternoon shooting in a department store parking lot.

It was around 3:30 Thursday afternoon when police say a man was apparently shot in the hand by a woman.

Tupelo Police say they were responding to reports of a domestic disturbance, but when officers arrived, the suspect had already left the scene.

The injuries are not considered life threatening and police expect to release a possible description of the suspect, and more information later.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

df1c9df40f0e488f91c2c6633e627b1c-1
36 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Attorney General Announces his Agenda for 2017 Session
Read More»
afc5030ad79e487684074b0ad16d6028-1
41 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Area Scholarship Workshop Helps Parents And Students
Read More»
3c7078f1389645c59c7c2a348f06690b-1
43 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Many Customers Still Finding That Cable Connects Them
Read More»
﻿
More News»