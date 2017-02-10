Tupelo Police Make Quick Arrest In Car Burglary Case

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for a car burglar is short-lived thanks to a detailed description and quick police work.

Johnathan Hamm was arrested by Tupelo police Thursday.

                        HAMM

Tupelo patrol officers responded to a call on West Jackson Street at the Oakwood Village Apartments for a car burglary, but Hamm had already left the area.

A witness was able to give a good description of Hamm, and officers in the area were told to be on the lookout.

Around 2:00 pm that same afternoon, Hamm was spotted at Ballard Park.

When officers caught up to him, Hamm tried to run, but after a short foot chase he was caught and arrested.

Hamm is charged with burglary of an auto, and is also facing some misdemeanor charges from running. His bond is set at $5,000 dollars.

