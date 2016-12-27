Tupelo Police Release Photos Of Wal-Mart Shooters

TUPELO (WCBI) – Tupelo Police have released pictures of the men they think are connected to a Monday night shooting incident at the Wal-Mart on West Main. These are the men officers want to question about the 8:15 PM gunfire in the parking lot.

Some type of altercation took place and guns were fired but no one was it by the bullets. Two unoccupied cars in the parking lot did receive bullet holes in the exchange. Surveillance tapes also captured the silver four door SUV some of the suspects used to leave the scene.

If you have any information or possibly any photos or phone video of the disturbance you are asked to contact TPD or Crime Stoppers of NE Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.