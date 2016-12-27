Tupelo Police Release Photos Of Wal-Mart Shooters

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

TUPELO (WCBI) – Tupelo Police have released pictures of the men they think are connected to a Monday night shooting incident at the Wal-Mart on West Main.   These are the men officers want to question about the 8:15 PM gunfire in the parking lot.

Some type of altercation took place and guns were fired but no one was it by the bullets.   Two unoccupied cars in the parking lot did receive bullet holes in the exchange.    Surveillance tapes also captured the silver four door SUV some of the suspects used to leave the scene.

wal-mart-five

 

If you have any information or possibly any photos or phone video of the disturbance you are asked to contact TPD or Crime Stoppers of NE Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

news-default1-old
15 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Cooldown Friday; Wet to Ring in 2017
Read More»
crime
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Deputies Recover 80K In Stolen Property
Read More»
news graphic - arrest handcuffs
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Busy Monday For Drug Arrests In Chickasaw County
Read More»
﻿
More News»