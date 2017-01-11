Tupelo Police Report Armed Robbery On West Jackson Street

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – The Tupelo Police Department says Wednesday that there was an armed robbery Tuesday night on West Jackson Street.

Police say it happened at the Chevron Station around 8 p.m. They report that they received information about a black male wearing all black and a ski mask showing a handgun to the clerk. They are not releasing how much money the person got away with.

Police have not found any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of N.E. Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.