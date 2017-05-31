Tupelo Police Search For Hilldale Apartments Shooter

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are looking for shooting suspect, and they’re asking for the public’s help finding him.

On May 21, officers were called to Hilldale Apartments for shots fired. When they got there, they were told a person had been shot, and had already left the apartments to seek medical treatment.

Police found the victim at the hospital, where they were getting treated for the gunshot wound.

Tupelo Police Department is looking for Lamarcus Waldrop for aggravated assault. Waldrop is described as a black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 170 lbs.

If you know where he is, or you have any information about this investigation, call Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.