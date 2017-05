TUPELO (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are looking for the man suspected in a series of burglaries in the Spring Lake area as well as other West Tupelo homes.

This is a still from a video showing the suspect inside a home Sunday on Orchid Circle. He is white, wearing a white and dark colored jacket and sweat pants with Ole Miss down the left leg. If you recognize this suspect you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-8477