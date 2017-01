TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Tupelo Police officers are looking for Matthew Calise.

Calise was arrested for car burglary on Dec. 28, 2016 with the help of NMMC security. In that case, bond was set at $3,500 dollars.

Calise is now a suspect in a Jan. 16, 2017 burglary in the Highland Circle area.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Calise is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.