TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are asking for the public’s help locating a robbery suspect.

On May 10, Tupelo PD officers were called to Trout Street in response to a robbery. The victim told officers they had been robbed, and an investigation determined the robber to be Dill Morrow.

Morrow is described as a six foot tall black male, weighing about 150 pounds.

If you have any information about this incident, call Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.