Tupelo Robbery Spree

TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)—A robbery spree comes to an end early this morning when Tupelo Police arrest two suspects.

Investigators believe 19 year old Cory Finnie and a juvenile robbed a Domino’s driver at gunpoint late Wednesday night.

The suspects were seen driving away in a light gray or silver four-door sedan. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

Three hours later, Tupelo police were advised of an armed robbery at the Blue Sky Convenience store on McCullough Boulevard.

A handgun had been displayed to the clerk and an undisclosed amount of cash taken. The suspect fled in a four-door sedan.

Within 40 minutes of the last call, Tupelo patrol officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the robbery.

A traffic stop on Coley Road recovered a weapon and money.

Finnie and a juvenile were detained. Finnie is charged with two counts of armed robbery. The juvenile will be charged as an adult.

