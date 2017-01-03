Tupelo Store Robbed Tuesday Morning

TUPELO (WCBI) – Tupelo police nab a woman suspected of robbing a convenience store moments after the crime.

It was around 1 Tuesday morning when police responded to the Sprint Mart on Briar Ridge Road.

A clerk said a woman had a weapon, and robbed the store, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Moments later, a patrol officer spotted a car matching the suspect vehicle’s description.

Fifty year old Pamela Jackson was arrested.

JACKSON

The Booneville woman is charged with armed robbery, an expired tag and covering the tag. Police say they did recover a weapon.

No one was injured.

