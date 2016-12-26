Tupelo Taking Trees To Recycle

TUPELO (WCBI) Today is the day Christmas trees start coming down in homes across the area but those discarded beauties can keep on giving.

Tupelo has set up several sites for residents to leave trees in the city. They will be collected and ground into mulch for residents. People with private lakes can also request some of the trees be set aside to be used for fish habitats.

Drop off spots in the city are The Eastwood Softball Complex on North Veterans, Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Street, Ballard Park on West Main, Hancock Park on Ida Street and the compost site on North Commerce. The drop off locations will be open until January 31st.

