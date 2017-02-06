Two Arrested After Columbus Police Chase

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are arrested after a Columbus police chase, which ended with a vehicle inside a house.

Carlos Body, 33, is charged with possession of marijuana and no insurance.

James Williams, 30, is also charged with possession.

Assistant Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says other charges are pending.

Shelton says an officer smelled marijuana in a vehicle that was just pulled over for a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.

The car drove off and crashed after hitting another vehicle at the intersection of 15th Street and 11th Avenue North, sending it into a house.