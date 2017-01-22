Two Arrests Made Following Sunday Morning Crime Spree

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A 16 year old and 35 year old are in custody of the Columbus Police Department following an armed robbery early Sunday morning.

The incident took place at approximately 3:41 a.m. on Lyford Drive in Columbus. An elderly woman called 911 and reported that two black males entered her home through a kitchen window and allegedly displayed a knife and a handgun. She was then robbed of $40 and some small electronics.

The two suspects fled on foot. Responding officers from CPD saw two suspicious males walking two blocks away from the incident carrying backpacks and matching the description of the suspects.

When CPD officers approached the subjects, one ran and police apprehended the other suspect, the 16-year-old. The stolen items from the house and burglary tools were recovered in the backpack.

While searching the area for the other suspect that ran, police observed an SUV driving without lights in the area. The vehicle sped away from officers as they attempted a traffic stop, but eventually stopped on Highway 45 North.

While running the driver’s information through a records check, the vehicle sped away. A vehicle pursuit ensued and the driver wrecked at the intersection of Spivey and Highway 45, ending the chase.

The driver, a 35-year-old male, was arrested and charged with several violations including fleeing from police. It is not known if the driver of the vehicle was a part of the first incident on Lyford Drive.

Investigators are still gathering facts on the cases and will have specific charges for the suspects released at a later time. No one was hurt in either incident, including the auto accident. Anyone with helpful information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-530-7151.