U.S. Senate Confirms Alabama’s Jeff Sessions To Be Attorney General

WASHINGTON (WCBI-TV) – The U.S. Senate confirmed Republican Jeff Sessions Wednesday to be President Donald Trump’s attorney general.

The vote was 52 to 47, nearly along party lines. Every Republican voted yes.

Sessions has represented Alabama in the Senate for the past two decades.

Many democrats asked Sessions about past allegations of racism during his confirmation hearings. The hearings included a procedural silencing of Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren Tuesday after she criticized Sessions on the Senate floor.

