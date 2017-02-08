Union County Clerk Attacked, Suspect Tackled By Customers

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Customers at a Union County store tackle an accused robber after he puts a clerk in a choke hold.

Daniel Berry, 21, of Flowood is charged with strong armed robbery.

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards says Berry went inside West Union Grocery about 7:15 PM on Tuesday.

Investigators say Berry was acting erratically, while yelling and screaming at the clerk.

Edwards believes that when Berry couldn’t get money from an ATM that he went to the clerk and put her in a choke hold, demanding she open the cash register.

$20 was taken.

Customers walking into the store saw what was happening and took Berry down until deputies arrived.