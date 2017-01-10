Unseasonably Warm Air Through The Weekend

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions look to continue. A few showers are possible, especially north of the Golden Triangle area. Low temperatures may only fall into the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild conditions should be the general rule of thumb. Plan on daytime highs ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s along with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A few isolated showers are possible during this time but the rain chances will remain limited.

WEEKEND: A very mild weekend is on tap with highs in the 70s expected to continue. A few more peaks of sun are certainly possible.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances may ramp back up either Monday or Tuesday with an advancing cold front. This will be our next shot at more widespread showers and/or storms.

Follow @wcbiweather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram