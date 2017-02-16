Unseasonably Warm Into Next Week

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear conditions will hold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds become light and variable.

FRIDAY: We’ll enjoy a sunny start with increasing high clouds during the afternoon.  Low 60s are likely by noon with mid to late afternoon highs around 70.  There will be a SW wind between 5 and 15 mph.  Things look absolutely great for first pitch in Starkville and Oxford.

SATURDAY:  An upper level disturbance is expected to provide more clouds to our area along with a 30% chance of showers.  Even with the cloud cover highs should stay in the 60s.

SUNDAY:  More sunshine is on tap and that spells another warm day with highs in the mid 70s.  You may want to tackle a few outdoor chores if you get a chance.

NEXT WEEK:  Highs in the 70s appear to be a continuing theme for most of the week. Some additional showers are possible by Wednesday and perhaps even again by Friday.

