Unseasonably Warm Through the Week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. A stray shower possible, but otherwise dry. Chance of rain around 10%. Overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the day. Temperatures topping out in the low 70s. A stray shower will again be possible, but most spots will stay dry. Chance of rain about 10%.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds stick around overnight once again. Mild overnight, with lows once again in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY: Cloudiness continues. Warm air sticks around as well, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Stray shower again possible, but most spots stay dry. Overnight lows in the low 50s.

WEEKEND: Mix of sun and clouds over the weekend, and dry. Mild and pleasant, with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances return to kick off the work week. Expect a gradual cooldown Monday-Wednesday with highs going from around 70 to the low 60s. Mostly cloudy through Wednesday, with a 30% chance of rain Monday and a 50% chance Tuesday and Wednesday associated with our next cold front.

