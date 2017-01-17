Unsettled Weather This Week.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers through the night, mainly wrapping up after midnight. Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 50s.

TOMORROW: Somewhat cooler, with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy through the day, with a stray shower or two possible in the afternoon.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm overnight, mainly after 10 PM. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Unsettled weather continues Thursday with numerous showers and storms throughout the day. Some storms may be strong to locally severe with gusty straight line winds and hail. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out, but the main threat will be straight line winds. Rainfall amounts generally 1-2 inches, but some locally heavier amounts are likely where thunderstorms are more prevalent and heavy through the day. Some localized flooding will be possible, particularly in low lying areas. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Rain ending for Friday. Warmer, with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

WEEKEND: Yet another system rolls through for the weekend, and again we will have to watch it closely for its severe weather potential. Based on the latest model runs, a large severe weather threat looks to be unlikely as convection near the gulf will block the most unstable air to the south and leave us with mainly general thunderstorms through the weekend. However, this situation could change quickly, so be sure to keep up to date with this system by either tuning in to WCBI at 5, 6, and 10; Tuning into the CW at 9; or staying up to date by following us here at WCBI.com and on social media @WCBIWEATHER.