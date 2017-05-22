Unsettled through Wednesday, late-week warmup

TONIGHT: Plan on mostly cloudy skies along with areas of rain. Lows will be in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of showers and storms exists but it won’t rain the entire day. Highs are going to be in the upper 70s to around 80°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Additional showers and storms are possible. Look for lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler low 70s may be the best we can do. Lingering morning showers are possible along with additional scattered activity during the daytime heating. Rain chances are 40%.

THURSDAY: Picture perfect weather returns! Highs should be in the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. The humidity will be fairly low as well.

FRIDAY : Temperatures warm into the upper 80s as mostly sunny conditions continue. Humidity levels will be on the uptick.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: We’re currently forecasting highs in the 85° to 90° range. Scattered showers are storms are possible from late Saturday through Monday. It’s hard to pinpoint when and were rain will be at any given time but we’ll be fine tuning things going forward.

