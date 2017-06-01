UPDATE: 1 of 3 Escaped Prentiss County Inmates Captured

CHEROKEE, Ala. (WCBI) – One of the three men who escaped from the Prentiss County Jail has been recaptured just across the state line near Cherokee, Alabama.

53 year old Mark Lindsey of Booneville was captured shortly before 2:00 P.M. David Glasco of Ashland and John Michael Brown of Rienzi are still on the run, but law enforcement officials believe they are closing in on them.

Authorities located the stolen truck that they believe the men were traveling in. They are using helicopter, dogs and personnel on foot.

Authorities remind the public the men are considered dangerous. If you encounter the escapees you are urged to call 911.