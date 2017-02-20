UPDATE – Columbus Police Continue Search For Missing 6 Year Old

COLUMBUS (WCBI) – The search is on for a missing Columbus 6 year old. Xavier Westbrook was last seen this morning at the Budget Inn in Columbus.

Police say his mother left the child with her boyfriend at the motel and left for work at 5:00am.

The boyfriend then had to go to work and left the child alone at approximately 8:00am.

The mother returned around 2:30pm and discovered Xavier was gone, then she called the police.

Columbus Police are searching the neighborhoods near the area.

If you have seen Xavier, who is wearing the same shirt as seen in this photo, please call Columbus Police.