Update: Death Investigation Underway In Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man’s body is pulled from Luxapalila Creek on Monday morning.

Now, investigators are trying to determine how he died.

Columbus Fire and Rescue recovered the unidentified man’s body a little more 500 yards from the Luxapalila Park boat landing.

Investigators were called to the scene just before 8 AM.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says an autopsy will be conducted Tuesday.

Right now, Merchant is classifying this incident as a death investigation.

The autopsy will help determine a cause of death.

Merchant says the man has been tentatively identified but the family has not been alerted.

Lux Park is owned and operated by the city of Columbus but is in the county.

Columbus police and Lowndes County Sheriff’s investigators are working together but it’s unclear who will take the lead in the case.