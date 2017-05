HOUSTON (WCBI) – Houston Schools will be dismissing at 12:15 because of the fire at a nearby warehouse.

Students have been kept inside and doors and windows closed since the blaze broke out. School leades have decided it is best for students to leave the area just as a precaution. Mississippi Emergency Management Agency officials are heading to Houston at this time to see what nees to be done. WCBI will have the latest as it becomes available