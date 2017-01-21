UPDATE – A Look At Latest MEMA Damage Information

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Updated Severe Weather Damage Reports: Noon

PEARL – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has confirmed four deaths and more than 20 injuries from severe weather that struck south Mississippi Saturday morning.

There is extensive damage from a tornado in Forrest County in and around the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal.

Gov. Phil Bryant has authorized a State of Emergency to provide state resources.

The State Emergency Operations Center is activated with MEMA and key state agencies coordinating resources to the affected areas.

Search and Rescue:
Two state search and rescue teams, Mississippi Task Force Two and Three have been deployed to Forrest County.

MS Department of Public Safety:
• 28 troopers have deployed to assist the Hattiesburg Police Department and Forrest County with search and rescue and traffic control.

MS Department of Transportation:
• Highway 43 in Marion County is closed due to flooding. All other major state roadways are open.
• There are power lines and debris over a large area so the public is asked to avoid travelling.
• Eight MDOT Law Enforcement Officers have been deployed to assist the Hattiesburg Police Department

Salvation Army:
• Three Canteen Units have been deployed to assist in the Hattiesburg area.

MS Department of Health:
• Coordinating additional ambulance services to Hattiesburg and other affected areas.

MS Department of Human Services:
• Supervising shelter operations with American Red Cross

Shelter open:
• Forrest County Multipurpose Center, 962 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg.

MS National Guard:
• Conducting aerial damage assessments.
• Providing equipment from Camp Shelby for debris removal.

Power Outages:
There are more than 16,000 customers without power statewide.

Preliminary damage reports by county:

Forrest:
• Four deaths, more than 20 injuries.
• Numerous homes damaged in cities of Hattiesburg and Petal.
• Fire Dept. in Petal damaged.
• William Carey College damaged.
• Numerous injuries reported
• State’s search and rescue team deployed
• Salvation Army building damaged
• Multiple injuries reported

Jones
• Multiple homes damaged, one injury reported.
• Trees and power lines down.

Lamar:
• Numerous homes damaged.

Perry:
• Homes damaged.

Damage assessments are ongoing by county and city officials.

MEMA will provide updates as information becomes available. The best way to get up-to-date information during this event is to “Like” MEMA on Facebook, or “Follow” us on Twitter @msema.

