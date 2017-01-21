UPDATE – A Look At Latest MEMA Damage Information

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Updated Severe Weather Damage Reports: Noon

PEARL – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has confirmed four deaths and more than 20 injuries from severe weather that struck south Mississippi Saturday morning.

There is extensive damage from a tornado in Forrest County in and around the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal.

Gov. Phil Bryant has authorized a State of Emergency to provide state resources.

The State Emergency Operations Center is activated with MEMA and key state agencies coordinating resources to the affected areas.

Search and Rescue:

Two state search and rescue teams, Mississippi Task Force Two and Three have been deployed to Forrest County.

MS Department of Public Safety:

• 28 troopers have deployed to assist the Hattiesburg Police Department and Forrest County with search and rescue and traffic control.

MS Department of Transportation:

• Highway 43 in Marion County is closed due to flooding. All other major state roadways are open.

• There are power lines and debris over a large area so the public is asked to avoid travelling.

• Eight MDOT Law Enforcement Officers have been deployed to assist the Hattiesburg Police Department

Salvation Army:

• Three Canteen Units have been deployed to assist in the Hattiesburg area.

MS Department of Health:

• Coordinating additional ambulance services to Hattiesburg and other affected areas.

-more-

MS Department of Human Services:

• Supervising shelter operations with American Red Cross

Shelter open:

• Forrest County Multipurpose Center, 962 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg.

MS National Guard:

• Conducting aerial damage assessments.

• Providing equipment from Camp Shelby for debris removal.

Power Outages:

There are more than 16,000 customers without power statewide.

Preliminary damage reports by county:

Forrest:

• Four deaths, more than 20 injuries.

• Numerous homes damaged in cities of Hattiesburg and Petal.

• Fire Dept. in Petal damaged.

• William Carey College damaged.

• Numerous injuries reported

• State’s search and rescue team deployed

• Salvation Army building damaged

• Multiple injuries reported

Jones

• Multiple homes damaged, one injury reported.

• Trees and power lines down.

Lamar:

• Numerous homes damaged.

Perry:

• Homes damaged.

Damage assessments are ongoing by county and city officials.

MEMA will provide updates as information becomes available. The best way to get up-to-date information during this event is to “Like” MEMA on Facebook, or “Follow” us on Twitter @msema.

###