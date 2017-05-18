Update: Three Men Under Arrest In Child’s Death In Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – There are now three men under arrest in a death that has many people talking around the state of Mississippi.

The body of a six-year-old boy, Kingston Frazier, was found early this morning. Investigators say there were men stealing the car that the boy was in. They say his mother left the car running outside a Jackson-area grocery store around 2 a.m. today.

The car was found mid-morning, miles away, and the boy had a gunshot wound.

Family members spoke to the media today.

“He’s gone now,” the boy’s aunt, Deanna Moore, said. “This is the worst thing to wake up to.”

Eighteen-year-olds Dwan Wakefield and DeAllen Washington along with Byron McBride Jr. are under arrest. They will each face a capital murder charge, meaning they’ll be eligible for the death penalty.

Kingston would have graduated kindergarten today at North Jackson Elementary School. Many people in our area received the Amber Alerts about him on their phone this morning.