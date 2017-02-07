UPDATE: Victim Identified in Tishomingo CO Wreck

Tishomingo CO, Miss. (WCBI)- The name of the victim involved in a fatal wreck in Tishomingo County has been released.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says 17-year-old Bradley Wilemon was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, and died Monday around 7 P.M.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash happened near the city of Golden on Highway 366. More than one vehicle was involved.

The victim’s name was not released immediately following the crash, in order for family members to be notified first.

No other injuries were reported.