Upsets Mark Runoff Elections

UNDATED (WCBI) – Incumbents fell by the wayside in Columbus and Pontotoc as voters returned to the polls to decide runoffs.

The hotly contested and sometimes controversial Columbs Council Ward 4 race saw challenger Fredrick Jackson knock off incumbent Marty Turner to gain the seat since there is no June candidate. Pontotoc will have a new mayor as Bob Peeples wins over incumbent Jeff Stafford. Okolona will see former mayor Sherman Carouthers return to office. Tommie Ivy is currently in front in the town marshal race but affidavits could change that outcome. Click on the election result banner for the latest runoff returns.