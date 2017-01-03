USM President Speaks In Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Education is key to a child’s future; that’s the message from University of Southern Mississippi President Dr. Rodney Bennett.

Bennett talked to the Columbus Rotary Club on Tuesday afternoon.

He says children in the state must have a quality education.

Then he discussed the number of north Mississippians enrolled at the Hattiesburg based university.

Bennett says the numbers have been declining over the last decade, but an aggressive recruitment strategy will soon be in place.

“There are eight excellent public universities in the state of Mississippi, and the University of Southern Mississippi is certainly a competitive institution that wants students from every part of the state to look at us, to choose Southern Miss,” said Bennett.

Bennett also tells WCBI he believes the legislature will continue to support higher education in Mississippi, despite lower revenue numbers.