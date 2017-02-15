Victim In Deadly House Fire Named

TUPELO (WCBI) – Investigators are trying to find out what sparked a fatal house fire this morning in Tupelo. 70 year old Billy Conaway died in the ear;ly morning blaze

One of the occupants, a 70 year old male died at the hospital.

It was around 7 when firefighters responded to this house in the 33 hundred block of South Green Street.

When they arrived, smoke was visible and they were also told there were two people inside the house.

Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker says firefighters quickly got the victims out of the burning house. of th

An woman inside the home was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center before being flown to a burn center in Jackson.