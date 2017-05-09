VIDEO: A $1,000 Reward Is Being Offered For The Arrest Of A Man Accused OF Poisoning And Killing Animals For Pay

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-Johnathan Perrigin is a wanted man in Yalobusha County after allegedly poisoning and killing dogs for money.

The sheriff’s department has charged him with Willful Killing of Animals.

“It’s really very sad to say that we have a society where these things are happening,” said Doll Stanley, Director of the In Defense of Animals’ Justice for Animals Campaign.

Stanley said it was back in June when the pet-owners first called to report the incident.

“Apparently they had what I thought was a home invasion in one night, and their largest dog, a bulldog mastiff named Triton, warded off whoever it was that came into the house,” Stanley recalled.

She said because Triton stopped the break-in, a few days later Perrigin allegedly came back to poison and kill the dogs.

“A community member told them when they were inquiring, that there was a man who bragged about poisoning their dogs and even suggested that somebody may have paid him to do it,” she said.

Perrigin is accused of using a highly regulated pesticide called Temik to poison the animals.

“Well first of all anybody that knows anything about Temik, knows that it’s lethal,” said Stanley. “Your dog doesn’t make it out of it. It’s fairly rapid usually, but it is a gruesome death.”

Now, IDA has offered a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to Perrigin’s arrest and conviction.

“He has a warrant out for his arrest for the poisoning of the dog and we believe then he travels from Yalobusha County back into Calhoun County,” Stanley explained. “We believe we have relatives in Grenada county, and we’re hoping he will be caught, and the family will get some justice from a horrid tragedy.”

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Johnathan Perrigin should immediately contact the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department at 662–473-2722 and Calhoun County at 662-412-3149.