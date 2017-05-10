VIDEO: 10th Annual Women Build Event Takes Place in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus-Lowndes Habitat for Humanity kicks off construction for its 10th annual Women Build event.

It’s a day is to recruit, educate, and inspire women throughout the community to help build homes for low-income families.

Lowe’s is a sponsor of the event and donates a $5,000 dollar gift card each year.

It takes place the week leading up to Mother’s Day and is an opportunity for women to get comfortable out on the job site.

“A lot of times, women will come out on the job site and they feel intimated because they feel like they don’t know how to use the equipment. They may not feel like they fit in and this just gives them the opportunity to just learn a little bit more about building and what the whole process is about,” says Columbus-Lowndes Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, Kathy Arinder.

The homeowner also came out to help with construction.

The home will take around four to six months to be built.