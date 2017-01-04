Video: 2016 Deadly Year on Alabama Roads

ALABAMA (WCBI) – The last holiday period of 2016 capped off a deadly year on Alabama’s highways.

Between December 16, 2016 and January 1, 2017, 31 people were killed in traffic accidents on and along state roads.

That is five more deaths than the same period in 2015.

Twenty-six people were killed in automobile accidents. Only seven of those were wearing seatbelts.

Five others lost their lives in either motorcycle or off-road vehicle crashes, including two passengers in a UTV.

All told, State Troopers investigated 671 traffic fatalities in 2016. That is 144 more than the previous year.

