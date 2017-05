COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – He did it.

Sammy Smith cranked it up. He is the winner of the WCBI “Crank It Up” contest at Market Street.

It took 116 tries, but Smith drove away with this year’s Crank it up vehicle – a 2004 Nissan Titan.

The truck was updated by Bob’s Paint and Auto Body, Miller’s OK Tire, and Audio Advantage.

The truck was provided by Columbus Nissan.