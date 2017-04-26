Video: 2017 Rebel Road Trip Stops Off in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI/Ole Miss Athletics) — Ole Miss head football coach Hugh Freeze and other university leaders will blanket the region next week, as the BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip begins its 11-stop tour on Sunday (April 23).

With athletics director Ross Bjork and chancellor Jeffrey Vitter also among the speakers, the sixth-annual BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip (#RRT17) boasts Ole Miss fan meeting across three states this year. The caravan includes Nashville, Dallas and Tupelo among its nine destinations this month, while the tour reaches Memphis and Jackson, Miss., in July. New stops include Olive Branch and Laurel.

Visit www.rebelroadtrip.com for tickets and full details of each event.

“Last year’s BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip attracted the largest crowds in its history, and our leadership is looking forward to another opportunity to personally thank the fans for their support,” said Kyle Campbell, Ole Miss associate athletics director for communications. “The athletics department is grateful for this partnership with the Alumni Association and the hard work of the local clubs that has made this tour such a great success.”

In addition to the speakers, the meetings include autograph opportunities, official merchandise, football posters, photo booths, an exciting video look at the university and information tables for the Athletics Foundation and the Alumni Association.

In its first five years, the BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip has visited 35 markets and more than 19,000 fans. The tour has touched seven states and such major metropolitan cities as Atlanta, Birmingham, Houston, Little Rock and New Orleans, among others.

2017 BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip

April 23, 5:30 p.m. — Nashville (Hillwood Country Club)

April 24, 7:30 a.m. — Greenville (Greenville Higher Education Center)

April 24, 11:30 a.m. — Olive Branch (Whispering Woods Hotel & Conference Center)

April 24, 5:30 p.m. — Corinth (Crossroads Arena)

April 25, 11:30 a.m. — Dallas (Dallas Petroleum Club, Chase Tower)

April 25, 5:30 p.m. — Pascagoula (Hilton Garden Inn)

April 26, 11:30 a.m. — Laurel (Laurel Country Club)

April 26, 5:30 p.m. — Tupelo (BancorpSouth Conference Center)

April 28, 7:30 a.m. — Oxford (Oxford Conference Center)

July 17, 5:30 p.m. — Memphis

July 18, 5:30 p.m. — Jackson