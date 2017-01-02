Video: 34 Years in the Legislature Enough for Holland

PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) –A longtime north Mississippi lawmaker says this is his last term in the State House..

Steve Holland has represented District 16 in the House since 1984.

Holland is a vocal progressive and has served on a number of committees.

The Plantersville Democrat says the GOP Super majority in Jackson is making his work tougher.

Recently, the veteran lawmaker and funeral director told WCBI about his decision not to run in 2019.

“I’m trying to do the best I can in a system, in my 34th year, but I’ll tell you one thing, I’m tired.”

“You said that last time.”

“I’m damn tired, I tried to retire, but I’m going to retire at the end of this term, period, do not , public, ask me to run again, because I am not, no matter what you want!”

Holland made headlines this past summer when he said he was on the verge of retiring from the legislature, but he says an outpouring of public support made him to change his mind.