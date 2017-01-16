VIDEO: #4 Bulldogs Defeat Ole Miss, Stay Perfect

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Victoria Vivians scored 23 points, Dominique Dillingham added 16 and No. 4 Mississippi State set a school record with its 19th straight win to start the season in a 73-62 victory over Mississippi on Monday night.

Vivians scored 18 of her 23 points in the second half. Dillingham’s 16 points were more than her previous five games combined since she returned to the lineup following knee surgery.

Mississippi State (19-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) jumped out to a 22-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, though Ole Miss gained a little ground to pull it within 36-25 by halftime.

The Rebels (13-5, 2-3) kept hanging around throughout the third quarter, but five quick points from Vivians on a 3-pointer and then a layup extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 16 and ended any realistic hope of an Ole Miss upset.

Shandricka Sessom led Ole Miss with 16 points.