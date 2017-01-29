Video: #4 Hail State Hoops Holds Off Aggie Rally, Improves To 21-1 With Win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP / WCBI) – Victoria Vivians scored 18 points, Teaira McCowan and Morgan William each had 10 and No. 4 Mississippi State beat Texas A&M 71-61 on Sunday.

Mississippi State (21-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) bounced back from its lone loss of the season against No. 5 South Carolina on Monday.

The Aggies made things interesting in the fourth quarter, pulling to 55-50 with 6:31 remaining, but the Bulldogs responded with four straight points and Texas A&M never made another serious run. Curtyce Knox led the Aggies with 20 points, and Danni Williams added 15.

Texas A&M (15-6, 5-3) led 20-15 in the first quarter after hitting 7 of 11 shots, including all three of its 3-point attempts. Mississippi State recovered in a hurry in the second quarter, pushing ahead 41-29 by halftime.

Mississippi State will travel to take on the Auburn Tigers (15-7, 5-3) on February 2nd.

