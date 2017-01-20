VIDEO: #4 Mississippi State Prepares For #5 South Carolina, Top Of SEC On The Line

WATCH: The #4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-0 (6-0)) will take on the #5 South Carolina Gamecocks (16-1 (6-0)) Monday night in a showdown for the top of the SEC. This game could ultimately decide who will be crowned the SEC regular season champion. South Carolina won both matchups from a year ago, winning the regular season game 57-51, and then defeating the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game 66-52. The Bulldogs are looking for revenge with their perfect season on the line, hear what both head coaches had to say about the matchup in the video above.