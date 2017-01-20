VIDEO: #4 Mississippi State Prepares For #5 South Carolina, Top Of SEC On The Line

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
6539f0fb8a704c4faf196e25ba970f6b-1

WATCH: The #4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-0 (6-0)) will take on the #5 South Carolina Gamecocks (16-1 (6-0)) Monday night in a showdown for the top of the SEC. This game could ultimately decide who will be crowned the SEC regular season champion.  South Carolina won both matchups from a year ago, winning the regular season game 57-51, and then defeating the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game 66-52. The Bulldogs are looking for revenge with their perfect season on the line, hear what both head coaches had to say about the matchup in the video above.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

60debd81605e4e7391c41179e88c4a66
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Calhoun City Dominates Skuna River Rivalry Hoops Vs. Bruce
Read More»
2cb83a9723fc4927b872718692fea7f9
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Lafayette Sweeps Division Rival New Albany In Hoops
Read More»
7ab67a1959444434ba7f1521ddff4367-1
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Tupelo High School Band on the Parade Route
Read More»
﻿
More News»