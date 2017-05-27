VIDEO: 47th Annual Calhoun City Square Fest

CALHOUN CITY, Miss.(WCBI)—It was rather warm and a little humid Saturday, but that didn’t stop the residents of Calhoun City from attending the 47th annual Square Fest.

The Square Fest has been a huge part of Calhoun City for decades but it didn’t start out that way.

“It originated 47 years ago as a political rally. That was the origin and it has turned into what we have today. We’re always looking for growth. If you’re not looking to grow you’re moving backwards,”said Calhoun City Chamber of Commerce President Laura Edwards.

The festival is hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. Edwards says to continue a tradition, this well known, takes a lot of time and effort.

“It takes about six months to kind of line it up and getting it all ready. We have a good bit of help several of our chamber members. The fire department is always good to help fill up the pool. It’s so much community involvement. The sheriff department is fantastic to help support us. The Calhoun City Police Department is just great. You know, it takes a village,”said Edwards.

Auto tag designer Coolidge Ball has set up shop at the fest for 18 years. Ball says he always will, thanks to the city’s hospitality.

“The chamber does a good job here. They are so courteous and friendly. Whatever you need they are always there to accommodates you,”said Ball.

The fest included more than 60 vendors. Edwards says the fest is so popular, by the end of the event, vendors will set their sights on the next one.

” We honestly have vendors that will reserve today for next year. They want their same spot. They’ve been coming for so many years faithfully,”said Edwards.

David Martin works with the Shiloh Baptist Church youth group. He says they are thankful to the city for continuing the event every year.

” This is one of our biggest money raisers for the whole year. We are able to provide camps for our kids and stuff in our area throughout the year and it’s a great thing the town of Calhoun City does for it’s citizens,”said Martin.

Edwards says over all she hopes people in attendance remember the true purpose of this tradition.

” This event is a way to bring everyone in the community together. This year it happens to fall on Memorial Day weekend. If you have family in or are around graduation, it’s such a community builder,”said Edwards.

Cannon Motors of Mississippi was the main sponsor for this year’s event.